Image credit: Einride

Einride makes its autonomous delivery EVs more aerodynamic

Two models are available for pre-order and should start shipping in 2021.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
17m ago
Einride's AET electric delivery truck
Einride

Electric truck maker Einride has updated the design of its autonomous Pod delivery vehicle to make it more aerodynamic. It also opened pre-orders for two models from the Autonomous Electric Transport (AET) range. AET 1 and AET 2 should start shipping in 2021, while AET 3 and AET 4 will be available in 2022 or 2023.

Just like the company’s previous EVs, the AETs don’t have a cabin for a backup driver to sit in. They’re capable of Level 4 self-driving (meaning they’re mostly autonomous), and they can be operated remotely. A single operator can monitor multiple vehicles.

AET 1 and AET 2 have similar specifications. They can travel at speeds topping 30 km/h with a payload capacity of up to 16 tons. They have a range of between 130 and 180 kilometers (80-112 miles).

The key difference between them is their operational boundaries. AET 1 is designed for use in closed areas, such as ports and depots, with predetermined routes and schedules. The AET 2 can handle short routes on public roads.

The AET 3 and AET 4 are respectively designed for rural and highway operations. They have the same range and payload capacity as the other two EVs, but have higher top speeds. The AET 3 can hit 45 km/h and the AET 4 can move at 85 km/h.

Einride claims the EVs can “reduce transport costs by up to 60 percent and CO2 emissions by a staggering 90 percent.” The company has run a year-long trial of its Pod on a public road in Sweden, and it’s apparently ready to make its EVs more broadly available.

In this article: autonomous truck, autonomous vehicles, av, ev, electric vehicle, electricvehicle, einride, sweden, transportation, aet, news, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
