Einride makes its autonomous delivery EVs more aerodynamic

Electric truck maker Einride has updated the design of its autonomous Pod delivery vehicle to make it more aerodynamic. It also opened pre-orders for two models from the Autonomous Electric Transport (AET) range. AET 1 and AET 2 should start shipping in 2021, while AET 3 and AET 4 will be available in 2022 or 2023.
Just like the company’s previous EVs, the AETs don’t have a cabin for a backup driver to sit in. They’re capable of Level 4 self-driving (meaning they’re mostly autonomous), and they can be operated remotely. A single operator can monitor multiple vehicles.