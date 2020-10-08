Einride makes its autonomous delivery EVs more aerodynamic

AET 1 and AET 2 have similar specifications. They can travel at speeds topping 30 km/h with a payload capacity of up to 16 tons. They have a range of between 130 and 180 kilometers (80-112 miles).

The next generation Pod is here, with a new design and new functionality.



Reserve the future of freight today at https://t.co/mGFkA5eW4l pic.twitter.com/zZNm5C8iCy — Einride (@einrideofficial) October 8, 2020

The key difference between them is their operational boundaries. AET 1 is designed for use in closed areas, such as ports and depots, with predetermined routes and schedules. The AET 2 can handle short routes on public roads.

The AET 3 and AET 4 are respectively designed for rural and highway operations. They have the same range and payload capacity as the other two EVs, but have higher top speeds. The AET 3 can hit 45 km/h and the AET 4 can move at 85 km/h.

Einride claims the EVs can “reduce transport costs by up to 60 percent and CO2 emissions by a staggering 90 percent.” The company has run a year-long trial of its Pod on a public road in Sweden, and it’s apparently ready to make its EVs more broadly available.