Watch Einride’s autonomous truck take on the ‘Top Gear’ track

Einride recently revealed its revamped autonomous delivery truck, which is more aerodynamic than the previous version. To give a glimpse of the Pod in action, the Einride team put the AV through its paces on the Top Gear track in Surrey, England.

It’s the first time an electric heavy transport AV has set a time on the circuit. The video perhaps doesn’t have the glossy production that Top Gear fans are used to, but it provides a solid look at the Pod in motion. It also shows that on straights, the Pod can travel at over 80 km/h — that’s the typical speed limit for heavy goods vehicles in the European Union.