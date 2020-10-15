Latest in Gear

Image credit: Einride

Watch Einride’s autonomous truck take on the ‘Top Gear’ track

The redesigned Pod is the first AV of its kind to record a time on the circuit.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
11m ago
Einride Pod on the Top Gear track
Einride

Einride recently revealed its revamped autonomous delivery truck, which is more aerodynamic than the previous version. To give a glimpse of the Pod in action, the Einride team put the AV through its paces on the Top Gear track in Surrey, England.

It’s the first time an electric heavy transport AV has set a time on the circuit. The video perhaps doesn’t have the glossy production that Top Gear fans are used to, but it provides a solid look at the Pod in motion. It also shows that on straights, the Pod can travel at over 80 km/h — that’s the typical speed limit for heavy goods vehicles in the European Union.

Meanwhile, Einride says the Pod will be the first vehicle of its type to complete a run on the Goodwood circuit at this weekend’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

This month, Einride announced four variants of its latest AV, designed for a variety of ranges. Two of them are set to start shipping early next year, and the longer-range versions should be available in 2022 or 2023. 

