Sponsored Links

Elden Ring's first expansion is called 'Shadow of the Erdtree'

FromSoftware says it's currently in development.
A key artwork for Elden Ring's upcoming DLC entitled Shadow of the Erdtree.
FromSoftware
Mariella Moon
Mariella Moon|@mariella_moon|February 28, 2023 6:25 AM

FromSoftware has confirmed the rumors that had been circulating since earlier this year that Elden Ring is getting a big DLC. In an announcement posted on the game's Twitter account, the Japanese developer said that an upcoming expansion entitled Shadow of the Erdtree is currently in development. It also shared a key artwork for the expansion, but it has yet to reveal details on what it's going to be about and when it's going to be released. 

On its company account, FromSoftware also wrote in Japanese that it might take a bit of time for the company to announce further news about Shadow of the Erdtree. It remains to be seen how big the expansion is going to be, and if it's going to add a substantial amount of gameplay to the already vast world of Elden Ring. 

FromSoftware's announcement comes shortly after Elden Ring's first release anniversary on February 25th. Bandai Namco, the game's publisher, expected to sell 4 million copies in five weeks. Instead, it sold 12 million units of the Souls-type game within a span of 18 days. Elden Ring has won several awards since then, as well. The developer has only released one DLC for it so far, though, and fans are eagerly awaiting a major update like this. 

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Elden Ring's first expansion is called 'Shadow of the Erdtree'
FromSoftware
news
gaming
Elden Ring