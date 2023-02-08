Elden Ring's first expansion is called 'Shadow of the Erdtree'

FromSoftware has confirmed the rumors that had been circulating since earlier this year that Elden Ring is getting a big DLC. In an announcement posted on the game's Twitter account, the Japanese developer said that an upcoming expansion entitled Shadow of the Erdtree is currently in development. It also shared a key artwork for the expansion, but it has yet to reveal details on what it's going to be about and when it's going to be released.

Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together.

An upcoming expansion for #ELDENRING Shadow of the Erdtree, is currently in development.

We hope you look forward to new adventures in the Lands Between. pic.twitter.com/cjJYijM7Mw — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) February 28, 2023

On its company account, FromSoftware also wrote in Japanese that it might take a bit of time for the company to announce further news about Shadow of the Erdtree. It remains to be seen how big the expansion is going to be, and if it's going to add a substantial amount of gameplay to the already vast world of Elden Ring.

FromSoftware's announcement comes shortly after Elden Ring's first release anniversary on February 25th. Bandai Namco, the game's publisher, expected to sell 4 million copies in five weeks. Instead, it sold 12 million units of the Souls-type game within a span of 18 days. Elden Ring has won several awards since then, as well. The developer has only released one DLC for it so far, though, and fans are eagerly awaiting a major update like this.