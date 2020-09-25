Latest in Gear

Image credit: Elektron

Elektron's Analog Four and Rytm get both design and software upgrades

The flagship synth and drum machine now have all the features and sleek black look of their affordable siblings.
Terrence O'Brien, @TerrenceOBrien
21m ago
Elektron Analog Four MKII
Elektron

Elektron’s Analog Four MKII and Analog Rytm MKII are both serious high-end instruments. They’re $1,399 and $1,699 respectively. But, despite being at the top of the Elektron heap, they’ve been missing some of the big features that make its more affordable Digi- and Model: lines so exciting. But, with Analog Four OS 1.50 and Analog Rytm OS 1.60 both are finally adding step recording mode and trig probability. That gives them both the full sequencing power that Elektron devices enjoy. Now you can manually build out drum patterns or punch in chords even if you fingers are fast enough to play live. Probability also brings a dash of randomness so that things don’t get stale. You can also easily preview trigs in your sequence now, without having to hit play and listen through your whole pattern.

Both Analogs are also now class compliant USB audio sources. That means your don’t need Elektron’s Overbridge or a separate audio interface to connect them to your computer or mobile device. So now it’s much easier to get your glitchy drums off the Rytm and into your DAW of choice, whether that’s Ableton on a Windows PC or GarageBand on an iPhone.

Elektron Analog Rytm MKII
Elektron

Now that the software features are more inline with the Digi series they’re looks are being updated too. Gone is the light gray and subdued colors of the original MKIIs. And now both the Analog Four and Rytm sport sleek black coatings and bright multicolored backlights. They’re also loaded with all new factory samples and presets to celebrate the fresh coat of paint.

The OS updates for both instruments are available for free from the Elektron website and the redesigned Analog Four and Rytm are shipping now.

In this article: Update, elektron, Analog Rytm, Analog Four, synthesizer, synth, drum machine, news, gear
