Overbridge 2 tears down the wall between your PC and your synth

For die hard fans of Elektron, Overbridge is both a boon and an endless source of frustration. Overbridge is the company’s software suite that’s supposed to seamlessly integrate their musical instruments with your computer. By all accounts, when it works, it works pretty well. (I don’t own any Overbridge-compatible gear, so I can’t personally vouch for it.) But Elektron has also been promising a significant update to the app for sometime, and it’s been mired in a seemingly endless beta. But now Overbridge 2 is finally and officially here.
The biggest features of Overbridge are the ability to control Elektron instruments from your computer, integrate them with your DAW and stream multitrack audio from them over USB. A standalone app version allows you to tweak controls, send MIDI notes, change presets and even record your instrument directly to your computer without a separate audio interface.