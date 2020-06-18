Elgato's first USB microphones are aimed at streamers

Whether you stream your game sessions, run a podcast or record vocal performances, you need a decent mic. Elgato is throwing its hat into the USB mic ring with its new Wave 1 and Wave 3 units -- which shouldn’t be a shock since Corsair has been using the brand to cater to streamers since it acquired the company a few years ago. But given that these are Elgato’s first attempts at USB mics, the results look surprisingly solid.
The Wave 1 and Wave 3 are both condenser microphones -- as opposed to dynamic mics -- which are typically favored by voice over artists, studio vocalists and podcasters for their ability to capture sounds at low-volumes. The design of the two Wave mics looks sturdy and modern, and there are a lot of features to be found.