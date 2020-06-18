Elgato's first USB microphones are aimed at streamers

The Wave 1 has a headphone volume dial on the front that doubles as a press-to-touch mute button, while the Wave 3 has a capacitive sensor on the top -- just hold your finger on it to cut your signal. There’s a multi-function dial on the back of both that lets you adjust volume and gain, as well as crossfade between the mic and your PC -- all of which are useful for when it’s a hassle to adjust controls from your computer. And they both have a 3.5mm headphone jack for zero-latency monitoring. The Wave 1 has the typical sample rate of 48kHz, while the Wave 3 offers a more detailed 96kHz spec.

One standout feature is Elgato’s Clipguard anti-distortion technology. If you speak too loudly and are overdriving the mic’s input, the signal will be routed to a different path with a gain pad. This will limit your volume and prevent clipping (AKA distortion). That means you -- or your sound guy -- won’t have to ride the faders while you stream or record.

Both mics are available now through Elgato and at retail. The Wave 1 is $130 and the Wave 3 is $160. Those prices put them right up against Blue’s similar line of Yeti mics. If you’re in the market for a USB microphone, these might be worth checking out.