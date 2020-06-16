Corsair releases streaming-ready PCs with built-in capture cards

If you want to stream your gameplay on services like Twitch, you need a handful of gear to get started. Depending on your taste, the most important of these could be a powerful desktop and a solid capture card. Corsair is putting both in one preconfigured machine so you can play games like Control and record 4K 60fps footage out of the box. The Elgato 4K60 Pro is included in both the AMD and Intel versions of the company’s Vengeance desktops, and is likely the result of Corsair buying Elgato’s gaming division two years ago.

The Corsair Vengeance a4100 Series is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 3700X CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 super GPU, and comes standard with 16GB of RAM. The i4200 Series, meanwhile, uses an Intel Core i7 10700KF CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super graphics card. You can choose between 16GB or 32GB of RAM. As is tradition, both liquid-cooled setups are encased in a rainbow of synchronized RGB LEDs. You’ll have to pay for the power though -- the cheapest configuration costs $1,800.