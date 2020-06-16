AMD's XT chips are faster versions of its Ryzen 3000 CPUs

AMD’s Ryzen 3000 series of CPUs have been available in various forms for about a year now. Power users and PC gamers will have to wait a bit longer before upgrading to the forthcoming 4000 desktop series, though. As a stopgap, the chip maker is releasing the Ryzen 3000XT series, which uses a 7nm manufacturing process. AMD says that these chips will have a four percent performance boost over those from the 3000 series.

The Ryzen 9 3900XT, 7 3800XT and 5 3600XT processors have 12, eight and six cores, respectively. The 3900XT will cost $499, the 3800XT will be $399 and the 3600XT will cost $249. The new chips top off at 4.7GHz, which should be powerful enough to run the latest games, edit 4K footage or run 3D rendering applications. All three will be out on July 7th.