Lenovo's new gaming laptops include an AMD Ryzen 4000-powered model

Lenovo’s Legion 5i and 7i were just the start of its gaming laptop overhaul. The company is introducing a pair of additional game-ready portables, including its first with AMD’s Ryzen 4000 H-series chips. The 15.6-inch Legion 5 (above) uses Ryzen 5 and 7 to deliver six- and eight-core processing that’s potentially brawnier than its Intel equivalent (if you ask AMD, at least). It’s a strictly mid-range system with up to GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, a 1080p display and a 1TB SSD, but the $850 price should make it easier to justify when it arrives in May.

This and other Legion models have a slew of improvements beyond raw performance. They include updated cooling that combines a vapor chamber system, dual liquid-crystal polymer fans and software to push your CPU and graphics as much as possible during a game while avoiding thermal throttling. You can also expect more responsive, ghosting-resistant and accurate keyboards, with Corsair-made RGB lighting on the Legion 7 (the 5 and 5i ‘settle’ for four-zone RGB). And while you probably won’t use the trackpad for many games, it’s 39 percent larger to allow for more precise input. Higher-spec systems come with up to a 240Hz refresh panel.