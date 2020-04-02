Lenovo's latest gaming laptops pack more efficient NVIDIA graphics

The two systems will use 10th-generation Intel Core H-series processors. Lenovo hasn't outlined the exact chips, but it's safe to say that you won't see AMD-based models when NVIDIA's Max-Q is currently available only for Intel CPUs.

Lenovo hasn't narrowed down availability for the US. The Legion 5i will help lower the base price for GeForce RTX-equipped gaming laptops, though, with an RTX 2060-equipped system starting at $999. It's not certain how much the Legion 7i with an RTX 2080 Super Max-Q will cost, but an RTX 2070-based version will start at $1,199. You won't have to pay a particularly stiff premium, in other words.