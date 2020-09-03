Latest in Gear

Image credit: Maja Hitij via Getty Images

Elon Musk says he tried to sell Tesla to Apple and Tim Cook snubbed him

Cook reportedly refused to even take a meeting.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Comments
424 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

FUERSTENWALDE, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 03: Tesla head Elon Musk talks to the press as he arrives to have a look at the construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory near Berlin on September 03, 2020 near Gruenheide, Germany. Musk is currently in Germany where he met with vaccine maker CureVac on Tuesday, with which Tesla has a cooperation to build devices for producing RNA vaccines, as well as German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier yesterday. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
Maja Hitij via Getty Images

Elon Musk apparently once tried to sell Tesla to Apple. Replying to a tweet about yesterday’s Reuters report on the Apple’s electric car ambitions, Musk said, “During the darkest days of the Model 3 program, I reached out to Tim Cook to discuss the possibility of Apple acquiring Tesla (for 1/10 of our current value). He refused to take the meeting.” There had been rumors of a Tesla sale to Apple for years, but this is the first time we’ve heard anything definitive from Musk.

In the same thread, the executive also called into question the accuracy of yesterday’s report. According to Reuters, Apple is developing a “breakthrough” battery that utilizes a “monocell” design. The sources Reuters spoke to said the battery will give Apple’s potential car a greater range than most other EVs. One of the wire service’s sources described the design as “next level.” Reuters also said Apple has been exploring the possibility of utilizing an iron-phosphate chemistry to make manufacturing the power cells less expensive. 

“Strange, if true,” Musk said of those suggestions. He went on to add Tesla already uses iron-phosphate batteries in vehicles it produces at its Shanghai Gigafactory, and said a monocell design is “electrochemically impossible” as the resulting battery couldn’t produce a high enough max voltage to be useable. “Maybe they meant cells bonded together, like our structural battery pack?” he said. The report also mentioned the possibility of Apple adding LiDAR sensors to the vehicle. If you’ve been following Musk for a while, you’ll also know he has called LiDAR a “fool’s errand.” In other words, it’s safe to say Musk is unimpressed by the rumors.

In any case, we’ve reached out to Apple for comment on Musk’s tweets. The company is unlikely to respond, but we’ll let you know if we hear back.

In this article: transportation, ev, Electric vehicle, Tesla, Apple, self-driving, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
424 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Elon Musk says he tried to sell Tesla to Apple and Tim Cook snubbed him

Elon Musk says he tried to sell Tesla to Apple and Tim Cook snubbed him

View
NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti review: The new king of $399 GPUs

NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti review: The new king of $399 GPUs

View
The Steam Winter Sale is live with savings on thousands of games

The Steam Winter Sale is live with savings on thousands of games

View
An AI is livestreaming a never-ending bass solo on YouTube

An AI is livestreaming a never-ending bass solo on YouTube

View
The New York Times brings its crossword to AR

The New York Times brings its crossword to AR

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr