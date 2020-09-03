Elon Musk says he tried to sell Tesla to Apple and Tim Cook snubbed him

Elon Musk apparently once tried to sell Tesla to Apple. Replying to a tweet about yesterday’s Reuters report on the Apple’s electric car ambitions, Musk said, “During the darkest days of the Model 3 program, I reached out to Tim Cook to discuss the possibility of Apple acquiring Tesla (for 1/10 of our current value). He refused to take the meeting.” There had been rumors of a Tesla sale to Apple for years, but this is the first time we’ve heard anything definitive from Musk.

During the darkest days of the Model 3 program, I reached out to Tim Cook to discuss the possibility of Apple acquiring Tesla (for 1/10 of our current value). He refused to take the meeting. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2020

In the same thread, the executive also called into question the accuracy of yesterday’s report. According to Reuters, Apple is developing a “breakthrough” battery that utilizes a “monocell” design. The sources Reuters spoke to said the battery will give Apple’s potential car a greater range than most other EVs. One of the wire service’s sources described the design as “next level.” Reuters also said Apple has been exploring the possibility of utilizing an iron-phosphate chemistry to make manufacturing the power cells less expensive.