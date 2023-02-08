Sponsored Links

Elon Musk says California is home to Tesla’s engineering headquarters

The CEO moved the company’s corporate headquarters to Texas in 2021.
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 24: Tesla CEO Elon Musk leaves the Phillip Burton Federal Building on January 24, 2023 in San Francisco, California. Musk testified at a trial regarding a lawsuit that has investors suing Tesla and Musk over his August 2018 tweets saying he was taking Tesla private with funding that he had secured. The tweet was found to be false and cost shareholders billions of dollars when Tesla's stock price began to fluctuate wildly allegedly based on the tweet.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Will Shanklin
Will Shanklin|February 23, 2023 12:23 PM

Despite moving its corporate headquarters to Texas, Tesla now considers California its global engineering home base. Elon Musk said a Palo Alto engineering hub will be “effectively a headquarters of Tesla.” The CEO added that the company’s plant in Fremont, which it bought in 2010 from a joint venture of General Motors and Toyota Motor Corp., will increase production to over 600,000 vehicles this year.

Tesla will use a former Hewlett-Packard building in Palo Alto as its new engineering headquarters. “This is a poetic transition from the company that founded Silicon Valley to Tesla,” Musk said.

The move is an about-face from the CEO’s previous comments about the state. Musk didn’t mince words about California’s regulations and taxes when he moved Tesla’s official corporate headquarters to Texas in 2021, complaining about “overregulation, overlitigation, over-taxation.” He tweeted about California pandemic lockdowns the previous year, “Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately. If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be [dependent] on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last carmaker left in CA.”

Turn on browser notifications to receive breaking news alerts from Engadget
You can disable notifications at any time in your settings menu.
Not now

Following news of the Inflation Reduction Act incentives, Tesla will shift its battery-production focus from Germany to the US. Musk appeared with Gavin Newsom at an event on Wednesday, where the California governor poked fun at the move: “Eat your heart out, Germany.” California, which has more electric vehicles than any other state, provided tax bonuses to Tesla on its way to growing into the EV superpower it is today; Texas has minimal regulation and taxes by comparison.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Elon Musk says California is home to Tesla’s engineering headquarters
electric vehicle
california
news
gear
Elon Musk
ev
tesla
tomorrow