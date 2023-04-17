The Twitter CEO also said encrypted DMs will launch 'no later than next month.'

Elon Musk says he wants to start ‘TruthGPT’ to rival OpenAI and Google The Twitter CEO also said encrypted DMs will launch 'no later than next month.'

Elon Musk’s plans for his own AI company are starting to come into focus. The Twitter CEO said that he wants to “create a third option” for a company that could challenge OpenAI and Google.

In an interview with Fox News, Musk said that he’s thinking of calling the venture “TruthGPT” and that the goal would be to create a “maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe” and that “hopefully does more good than harm.”

Musk acknowledged that he would be starting with a significant disadvantage to his rivals as he’s “starting late.” And, as is often the case, it’s unclear how serious or far along his plans actually are. But speculation about Musk’s AI ambitions has been mounting as he recently filed paperwork for a business called X.AI Corp . He also reportedly bought thousands of GPUs and hired researchers from DeepMind for an unknown Twitter AI project. It’s unclear if the two initiatives are related. Musk has been known to move employees across his companies.

Musk said his motivation stemmed from concerns about the direction of AI and the threat it could pose to humanity. Notably, he was an early backer of OpenAI, which he helped start in 2015 . But Musk distanced himself from the organization after a reported disagreement with Sam Altman about who would run the organization. More recently, he has criticized OpenAI for spinning off a for-profit business and working with Microsoft.

Subscribe to the Engadget Deals Newsletter Great deals on consumer electronics delivered straight to your inbox, curated by Engadget’s editorial team. See latest Subscribe Please enter a valid email address Please select a newsletter By subscribing, you are agreeing to Engadget's Terms and Privacy Policy.

While it’s unclear how Musk’s AI plans could affect Twitter, he did tease one upcoming feature for the service. He said Twitter was working on a feature that would allow users to optionally encrypt their direct messages, and that it’s “hopefully coming out later month, but no later than next month.”