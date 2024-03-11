Elon Musk says xAI will open source its Grok chatbot this week
Musk is suing OpenAI, which he co-founded, for allegedly ditching its non-profit mission.
, xAI will open source its Grok chatbot. The founder of the company, whose AI assistant is available to Premium+ subscribers on X, hasn't revealed any other details about the decision, which is slated to take effect this week.
It's hardly the first time a Musk company has opened up access to its knowhow. Tesla a decade ago, and now practically every major car manufacturer has adopted . X, meanwhile, that powers its "For You" algorithmic feed last year, though .
As points out, Musk may be hoping that, by letting third-party developers and researchers dig into Grok's code, there could could be an increased uptake of the model. The developer community may also provide feedback that could be used to improve Grok.
Open sourcing Grok may also be seen as a dig at OpenAI. Earlier this month, Musk , a company he co-founded, for allegedly prioritizing profits and ditching its original not-for-profit mission. The suit described OpenAI as a “closed-source de facto subsidiary” of Microsoft, which has invested $13 billion into OpenAI and has a 49 percent stake. OpenAI by claiming that he wanted to merge the company with Tesla and become its CEO.