Elon Musk's humanoid robot is just another Tesla publicity stunt

Though it makes popular and groundbreaking electric vehicles, Tesla has had a less than stellar track record when it comes to the company's more ambitious future-facing projects. CEO Elon Musk's 2019 promise of unleashing a million autonomous "robotaxis" onto America's streets and highways has failed to materialize while the "full self-driving" technology that promise was premised on has failed drivers with such stunning regularity that the NHTSA has launched a federal investigation into it. So are we to believe that the same man whose company once designed a cut-rate mini-submarine and tried to distribute knock-off ventilators is capable of building a fully-functional robot prototype within the year?
Tesla
Elon Musk's humanoid robot is just another Tesla publicity stuntThis isn't the first time the company has promised an advanced prototype within a year.
Sponsored Links
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.