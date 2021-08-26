A still from the presentation of Elon Musk's Tesla Humanoid Robot.
Elon Musk's humanoid robot is just another Tesla publicity stunt

This isn't the first time the company has promised an advanced prototype within a year.
Though it makes popular and groundbreaking electric vehicles, Tesla has had a less than stellar track record when it comes to the company's more ambitious future-facing projects. CEO Elon Musk's 2019 promise of unleashing a million autonomous "robotaxis" onto America's streets and highways has failed to materialize while the "full self-driving" technology that promise was premised on has failed drivers with such stunning regularity that the NHTSA has launched a federal investigation into it. So are we to believe that the same man whose company once designed a cut-rate mini-submarine and tried to distribute knock-off ventilators is capable of building a fully-functional robot prototype within the year?

