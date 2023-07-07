Elonjet is now posting Elon Musk’s ‘assassination coordinates’ on Twitter rival Threads Twitter has banned a real-time version of the account, which tracks the location of Musk's jet.

Meta's Threads has blown up this week , with more than 70 million registered accounts being registered within around 40 hours of the app going live . One of those users is a particular thorn in the side of Elon Musk as they're posting what the Twitter owner once referred to as "basically assassination coordinates" for him.

In reality, the person behind Elonjet, Jack Sweeney, is using publicly available flight data to share the whereabouts of Musk's private jet in near-real-time. Sweeney used to post that information on Twitter, which bothered Musk long before he bought the company. Musk offered Sweeney $5,000 to delete the account, but the offer was rejected ( a counteroffer of $50,000 or an internship at one of Musk's companies never panned out).

In December, a couple months after Musk bought Twitter, the Elonjet account was permanently suspended . Twitter updated its private information rules around the same time to limit users to sharing "publicly available location information after a reasonable time has elapsed, so that the individual is no longer at risk for physical harm."

Sweeney created a new Twitter account that shows the location of Musk's jet on a 24-hour delay , which was A-OK under the tweaked policy. Elonjet accounts on other platforms display more up-to-date information, including Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, Mastodon and Bluesky . A subreddit is tracking the plane too.

Elonjet never truly went away for long, but there's something quite fitting about it showing up on Threads. The new app is a blatant competitor to Twitter. So much so, Twitter has threatened Meta with legal action after accusing it of using former employees and trade secrets to build the Threads. Meanwhile, those planning to use Threads to closely keep tabs on Musk's jet will have to keep an eye on Elonjet's profile — Threads bafflingly doesn't yet have a chronological feed of posts .