Empire of the Ants will let you explore a photorealistic bug’s life this November

Empire of the Ants, a real-time strategy game with dazzlingly photorealistic insects and other critters, arrives on November 7. Although the game doesn’t sound like it’s exactly a remake, it comes from the same publisher (and draws from the same source material) as the 2000 RTS game of the same name. The new version will be available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Publisher Microids and developer Tower Five describe the new Empire of the Ants as “a 3D real-time strategy game with progressive difficulty.” Set in Fontainebleau forest, you’ll play as 103,683e, “a determined ant on a mission to protect its colony.” You’ll gather resources, secure outposts, fortify your armies and execute the queen’s plans.

The game was built using Unreal Engine 5 and will have scalable difficulty. The RTS title has a narrative storyline, and its gameplay will adapt to different seasons and day-night cycles.

Microid / Tower Five

“With Empire of the Ants, every decision is critical, every move is strategic, and every conquest reflects your skill in exploring a world where the smallest beings wield immense power,” the game’s press release reads. “Strategy, exploration, battles, and even alliances with the local wildlife will be necessary to emerge victorious from the myriad challenges that await players.”

Like its Y2K predecessor, the 2024 version of Empire of the Ants is based on the 1991 novel of the same name (in its English translation) by French author Bernard Werber. (Le Fourmis is its title in the author’s native French.) The book, the first in a trilogy, follows a society of ants and a parallel world of humans in early 21st-century Paris, covering themes of communication, cooperation, environmental impact and social hierarchy.

You can check out the trailer below ahead of the game’s November 7 release date. You can wishlist the game now on Steam, GOG, Epic and the PlayStation Store.

Catch up on all of the news from Summer Game Fest 2024 right here!