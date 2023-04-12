‘Endless Dungeon’ release has been pushed back to October 19th

Looking forward to playing Endless Dungeon next month? Unfortunately, you’ll have to wait half a year longer to play the roguelite twin-stick shooter, because Amplitude Studios and Sega have pushed back its release date to October 19th. It was previously slated for a 2022 debut, but the developer ultimately announced a May 18th, 2023 launch date for the PC (Steam and Epic), Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. In a post announcing their decision, the team said they believe it’s important to spend extra time working on the game after all the feedback they received across all their OpenDev sessions. They also promised to announce a release date for the Nintendo Switch at a later date.

In addition to fixing the bugs and issues the testers had unearthed, the developers are planning to use the extra time to improve some of the game’s key elements. They’re working to make player progression feel less random and more organic, and they’re tweaking the economy so that all three resources — namely, science, food and industry — feel important to the game. “The scarcity of resources is important so that your decision of what to invest in feels impactful,” they explained. They’re also incorporating smaller changes, such as differentiating the districts from each other more and improving certain aspects of the game’s multiplayer mode.

If you decide to wait instead of canceling your pre-order, you can get three additional free skins for Comrade, Fassie and Shroom. They’ll also be available at no additional cost for early buyers upon the game’s release for a limited time. Take note that since the Endless Dungeon‘s release has been delayed, its planned Closed Beta, which you’ll be able to access if you purchase the Last Wish Edition, will also be pushed back to September.