Latest in Gear

Image credit: Endlesss

Endlesss brings its socially distant music collaboration to the desktop

The app was previously for iOS only.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
29 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Endlesss Studio music collaboration software for the Mac desktop
Endlesss

The pandemic still prevents many musicians from playing together in person, but Endlesss (no, that’s still not a typo) is about to make remote production more practical. It just released Endlesss Studio, a desktop version of its music collaboration app. The Mac software is built around cloud-linked, multi-track composition hat lets you quickly build tracks alone or with others, including in live jam sessions. You can even hand off between the iOS and Mac apps with little effort — say, to add vocals after you’ve created the beat.

Endlesss promises tight integration with “all” major digital audio workstation software, including Ableton Live, FL Studio and Logic Pro. You can work with AU and VST plugins as well as MIDI controllers.

Studio will be available for $99 (£79) until the end of March 2021, when the price climbs to $199 (£159). A Windows version is coming in summer 2021.

The software might make the most sense for electronic musicians given its emphasis on loops — some of its earliest users have included dance legends Underworld as well as Imogen Heap. Nonetheless, it could be very useful for any group determined to create albums when they’re far apart, even when it’s safe to meet face to face.

In this article: endlesss, Endlesss Studio, Software, daw, Music, macOS, mac, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
29 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The Morning After: We reviewed the new M1-powered MacBook Pro

The Morning After: We reviewed the new M1-powered MacBook Pro

View
Taiwanese horror game 'Devotion' won't be getting a re-release after all

Taiwanese horror game 'Devotion' won't be getting a re-release after all

View
Google will officially support running Chrome OS on old PCs

Google will officially support running Chrome OS on old PCs

View
MacBook Pro M1 review (13-inch, 2020): Pro, but only to a point

MacBook Pro M1 review (13-inch, 2020): Pro, but only to a point

View
Atari VCS will feature Google Chrome as its built-in browser

Atari VCS will feature Google Chrome as its built-in browser

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr