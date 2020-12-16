Endlesss brings its socially distant music collaboration to the desktop

The pandemic still prevents many musicians from playing together in person, but Endlesss (no, that’s still not a typo) is about to make remote production more practical. It just released Endlesss Studio, a desktop version of its music collaboration app. The Mac software is built around cloud-linked, multi-track composition hat lets you quickly build tracks alone or with others, including in live jam sessions. You can even hand off between the iOS and Mac apps with little effort — say, to add vocals after you’ve created the beat.

Endlesss promises tight integration with “all” major digital audio workstation software, including Ableton Live, FL Studio and Logic Pro. You can work with AU and VST plugins as well as MIDI controllers.