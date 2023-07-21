Engadget Podcast: How AI created a 'South Park' episode around us

AI can now place us inside South Park episodes – should we be worried? This week, Devindra and Deputy Editor Nathan Ingraham chat with Edward Saatchi, the CEO of The Simulation, about his company’s new AI technology that can generate TV episodes, movies and more. We preview a test South Park episode featuring Devindra, and discuss if this technology is actually a good thing for creatives. Also, Editor at Large James Trew joins to discuss his piece on AI-powered immortality. And to keep the sci-fi theme going, Devindra chats with the director and writer of Netflix’s They Cloned Tyrone, Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier.

Listen below or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

Topics

Interview with The Simulation CEO Edward Saatchi around AI-powered South Park – 0:59

James Trew on digital immortality and AI’s place in a new field, “grief tech” – 20:48

Microsoft / Activision Blizzard’s final merger deadline pushed to October – 32:19

Apple is working on its own generative AI chatbot – 33:19

Google tests AI tool to generate news articles – 38:15

ASUS takes over Intel’s NUC PC business – 44:20

Around Engadget: Sam Rutherford’s Nothing Phone 2 review – 51:21

Listener mail: Rohan from Singapore on what’s keeping the iPad from being a “real” computer – 56:11

Working on – 1:03:54

Pop culture picks – 1:07:43

Interview with the the creators of the new Netflix movie They Cloned Tyrone – 1:13:25

Credits

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Nathan Ingraham

Guests: Edward Saatchi, James Trew, Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.