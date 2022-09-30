Engadget Podcast: Diving into Amazon's latest gadgets and the Apple Watch Ultra

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra dive into the massive amounts of news from Amazon’s recent event. There’s a Kindle you can write on! And Amazon also wants to track your sleep on bed. We discuss what’s interesting about all of this gear, as well as why we still don’t trust Amazon with some of our data. Also, Cherlynn tells us what she likes (and doesn’t) about the Apple Watch Ultra, and Devindra explains why the Sonos Sub Mini is a pretty great value.

Stay tuned to the end for our chat with Josh Newman, VP of Mobile Innovation at Intel. He discusses Unison, Intel’s new app for sending texts and taking calls on your PC via your iPhone or Android phone. It’s something PC users have been waiting for, and it sounds like Intel is serious about making it work smoothly.

Listen above, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!



Topics

Amazon hardware event unveils a writable Kindle, QLED Fire TV, and Alexa improvements – 1:19

Google’s Search On event details new features for search and maps – 26:29

Apple Watch Ultra, Fitbit Sense 2, and Sonos Sub reviews – 39:54

Intel and Samsung debut a PC with a slidable screen – 58:37

Intel’s 13th gen CPUs look impressive – 59:54

NASA’s Dart mission might have smacked an astroid out of orbit – 1:05:32

Oura releases 3rd generation smart ring – 1:06:42

Working on – 1:07:34

Pop culture picks – 1:08:24

Intel Unison interview – 1:15:26

Livestream

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos

Graphic artists: Luke Brooks and Brian Oh