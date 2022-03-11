Engadget Podcast: Apple goes Super Ultra

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra dive into all of the news from Apple’s first 2022 event. What’s so great about the revamped iPhone SE? Is the new iPad Air better than the iPad Mini? And who really needs the Mac Studio anyway? Also, we chat about Android 12L and other Google news, the recently announced Magic Leap 2 and our fond memories of illicit filesharing services.

Listen above, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice.



Apple announces iPhone SE (Gen 3) – 2:52

The iPad Air now has an M1 chip – 12:26

Apple’s next step in processing power, the M1 Ultra – 20:07

Mac Studio announcement – 25:43

Apple Studio Display – 29:05

Android 12L coming to larger screens later this year – 35:52

Google promises Chrome 99 will be faster on Android and Macs – 39:57

New Pixel update brings Samsung exclusives to Pixel – 41:18

Magic Leap 2 announced – 45:17

Limewire is now…an NFT marketplace?? – 50:51

Carl Pei’s Nothing to announce 2022 roadmap – 55:20

Working On – 57:06

Picks – 1:02:29

Interview with Upload creator Greg Daniels – 1:11:13

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos and Luke Brooks

Graphic artists: Luke Brooks and Brian Oh