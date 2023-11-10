Engadget Podcast: MacBook Pro M3, iMac and Steam Deck OLED reviews

We finally got our hands on Apple's new M3 MacBook Pros and iMac! In this episode, we dive into our full thoughts about all of Apple's new hardware alongside Deputy Editor Nathan Ingraham. The big takeaway: Don't buy the base model of either computer with just 8GB of RAM. Otherwise, the M3 chips are solid upgrades across the board.

Also, Senior Editor Jessica Conditt joins to tell us all about the new Steam Deck OLED. It has a slightly larger OLED screen than the original model, as well as some extra battery life. While the performance is the same as before, it's certainly a tempting holiday treat for anyone who's been eyeing a Steam Deck.

Listen below or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcast, Engadget News!

Topics

Our reviews of Apple’s M3 iMac and M3 Pro MacBook Pro – 0:40

Steam Deck OLED review with Jess Conditt – 21:33

Humane to debut AI-powered device that pins to your clothes – 43:24

Meta to require political campaigns to disclose AI-altered images in ads – 55:19

Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty of fraud, faces up to 110 years in prison – 56:21

Rockstar confirms GTA 6 trailer is coming December 2023 – 1:04:18

Working on – 1:07:23

Pop culture picks – 1:09:07

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Guest: Nathan Ingraham and Jessica Conditt

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien