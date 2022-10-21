Engadget Podcast: Apple's confusing new iPads

Apple just dropped several new devices on us this week, seemingly out of nowhere. In this episode, Cherlynn and Devindra break down Apple’s new base iPad and iPad Pro with M2. They chat about why the iPad lineup is now more confusing than ever, and what that means going forward. (At least the new Apple TV 4K seems likely a genuinely solid upgrade.)

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!



Topics



Apple announces updated base iPad, iPad Pro and Apple TV 4K – 1:36

Microsoft lays off hundreds of workers – 20:22

Netflix announces “extra user” fee to crack down on password sharing – 27:40

Intel says the next generation of Thunderbolt is on the way – 35:47

Silent Hill 2 remake and a movie are on the way – 41:29

Working on – 47:37

Pop culture picks – 53:21

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien