Engadget Podcast: Gearing up for Apple’s WWDC 2022

We’re prepping for Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference! This week, Cherlynn and Devindra chat about the announcements they’re expecting at WWDC, including new computers with M2 chips (and potentially a revamped MacBook Air!). What’s next for iOS and MacOS – will lockscreen widgets really be useful? And they hold out hope to hear something about the company’s AR/VR glasses. Also, they discuss the surprising news about Sheryl Sandberg leaving Meta, as well as Microsoft’s new Surface Laptop Go 2.

If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments!



Topics



What to expect at WWDC 2022 – 1:29

Could Apple AR Glasses make an appearance? Some rumors – 2:30

Possible news on iPhone 14, iOS 16, iPadOS, and WatchOS – 14:10

Youtube’s TV app now lets you use your phone as a second screen – 30:15

Surface Laptop Go 2 announcement – 33:19

Sheryl Sandberg leaves Facebook after 14 years – 36:23

France bans English e-sports terminology – 42:33

Working on – 44:22

Pop culture picks – 52:38

Livestream

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos

Graphic artists: Luke Brooks and Brian Oh