Engadget Podcast: Apple WWDC 2023 preview

It’s only a few days until the beginning of Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference next week, and we’re eager to see what the iPhone maker is cooking up. This week, Cherlynn and Devindra are joined by Engadget Senior Writer Sam Rutherford to dive into all of the Apple rumors: That fabled mixed reality headset, a potential 15-inch MacBook Air and more! But really, all eyes are on the headset. Is Apple setting itself up for failure, or for a future where smart glasses are actually a thing? Also, we discuss the late-breaking news about Meta’s Quest 3 headset, which sounds like it will offer better VR and color mixed reality support for $500.

Apple’s AR Headset, iOS 17, MacOS 14 and everything else we expect to see at WWDC 2023 – 1:16

Meta Quest 3 details drop ahead of Apple’s developer conference next week – 33:48

Oppo debuts MR Glass Developer Edition – 37:41

AI leaders issue dire warning on its risks, neglecting their own responsibility in its development – 41:46

Chatbot rolled out by National Eating Disorders Association taken offline after giving bad advice – 45:37

Working on – 52:17

Listener mailbag – 56:41

Pop culture picks – 58:39

