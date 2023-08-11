Engadget Podcast: Are Samsung's foldables getting stale?

This week, Cherlynn and Sam are joined by noted foldables lover Michael Fisher (aka Mr Mobile) to talk all about their respective reviews of Samsung’s latest products. Why are our hosts more excited for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 than the Z Fold 5? Is Samsung coasting? Then, we discuss the latest happenings in X vs Threads, as well as a bunch of lighthearted news in tech this week.

If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!



Topics

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 reviews with Mr Mobile – 1:22

Will Elon actually pay for lawsuits related to posts on X? – 41:32

Threads is getting a website and search – 49:16

Slack UI changes are coming to your workspace soon – 54:31

MrBeast is getting countersued for $100m – 1:03:21

Working on – 1:13:55

Pop culture picks – 1:19:52

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Sam Rutherford

Guest: Michael Fisher (aka TheMrMobile)

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.