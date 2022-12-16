Engadget Podcast: Diving into the best and worst of tech in 2022

We made it, folks! The end of the year is upon us, so Cherlynn, Devindra and UK Bureau Chief Mat Smith have gathered to break down the high and low points for the tech world. And for the first time, we duke it out to decide the first ever Engadget Podcast awards for the best and worst tech of the year. Let’s just hope things look brighter in 2023.

Topics

Engadget’s best / worst of 2022 – 1:23

Devindra, Cherlynn and Mat’s personal best / worst of the year – 27:07

Engadget Podcast Official Best / Worst of the Year – 47:36

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas – 1:00:09

Dell’s Concept Luna laptop can be dismantled in seconds – 1:02:41

Google’s smart home devices now support the Matter standard – 1:10:25

Working on – 1:13:22

Pop culture picks – 1:15:00

Livestream

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Guest: Mat Smith

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos

Graphic artists: Luke Brooks and Brian Oh