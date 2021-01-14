Podcast: Everything that matters at CES 2021

We lived through CES 2021 and all we have to show for it is our tired typing fingers. This week, Devindra, Cherlynn and UK Bureau Chief Mat Smith chat about the most notable announcements from the show. Sure, there were tons of TVs, but PC hardware like AMD’s new Ryzen 5000 laptop chips and NVIDIA’s RTX 30-series mobile GPUs will also shape all the systems we see throughout the year. And they also touch on what happened after the US Capitol was attacked by right-wing extremists. It turns out, social media companies finally decided to take action.

