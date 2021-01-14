Engadget Podcast
Image credit: Engadget

Latest in Gear

    Image credit: Engadget

    Podcast: Everything that matters at CES 2021

    And we chat about the aftermath from the Capitol invasion.
    Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
    34m ago
    Comments
    1 Shares
    Share
    Tweet
    Share

    Sponsored Links

    We lived through CES 2021 and all we have to show for it is our tired typing fingers. This week, Devindra, Cherlynn and UK Bureau Chief Mat Smith chat about the most notable announcements from the show. Sure, there were tons of TVs, but PC hardware like AMD’s new Ryzen 5000 laptop chips and NVIDIA’s RTX 30-series mobile GPUs will also shape all the systems we see throughout the year. And they also touch on what happened after the US Capitol was attacked by right-wing extremists. It turns out, social media companies finally decided to take action.

    Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

    Subscribe!

    Topics

    • CES Highlights: PCs – 7:20

    • CES Highlights: TVs – 14:10

    • CES Highlights: Laptops – 22:16

    • CES Highlights: Weird Stuff – 56:02

      • Moflin, an AI pet – 56:40

      • Razer Project Hazel face mask – 58:52

      • Razer Gaming Chair – 1:03:57

      • Avita Admiror II –1:08:45

    • The fallout from Twitter banning Trump – 1:19:39

    • Working on – 1:31:29

    • Pop Culture Picks – 1:33:27

    Links

    Credits
    Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low
    Producer: Ben Ellman
    Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

    Follow all of the latest news from CES 2021 right here!

    In this article: ces2021, Engadget Podcast, engadgetpodcast, theengadgetpodcast, ZenBook Duo, LG, OLED C1, Moflin, Razer, Project Hazel, Project Brooklyn, news, gear
    All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
    Comment
    Comments
    Share
    1 Shares
    Share
    Tweet
    Share

    Popular on Engadget

    Jack Dorsey breaks his silence after Trump ban

    Jack Dorsey breaks his silence after Trump ban

    View
    Google's new Assistant feature is an incognito mode for smart speakers

    Google's new Assistant feature is an incognito mode for smart speakers

    View
    Denon expands its home theater lineup with the Home Sound Bar 550

    Denon expands its home theater lineup with the Home Sound Bar 550

    View
    Presenting the Best of CES 2021 winners!

    Presenting the Best of CES 2021 winners!

    View
    The iconic Renault 5 is coming back as an EV

    The iconic Renault 5 is coming back as an EV

    View

    From around the web

    Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr