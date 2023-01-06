Engadget Podcast: Diving into CES 2023

CES is on! This week, Devindra and UK Bureau Chief Mat Smith chat about some of the biggest news from the show, including massive upgrades for laptops, wild new TV concepts and two different pee analyzers! As usual, CES is a mix of major news and random weirdness. Senior Editor Karissa Bell also joins to give us her perspective on the ground at the show.

Listen below or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!



Topics

What to look for at CES 2023 – 1:36

PC hardware: Intel and AMD release mobile chips, NVIDIA’s 4090 will be in laptops – 3:53

TVs and home theater tech at CES – 21:03

Displace’s OLED TV will suction mount to your wall – 24:43

Accessibility at CES: L’Oréal’s motorized lipstick applicator and Sony’s Project Leonardo PS5 gamepad –49:28

Weird stuff: Why were there two different pee analyzers at CES? – 51:25

Other news – 1:05:52

Karissa Bell’s in-person CES experience – 1:08:24

Pop culture picks – 1:15:50

Livestream

Credits

Hosts: Mat Smith and Devindra Hardawar

Guest: Karissa Bell

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos

Graphic artists: Luke Brooks and Brian Oh