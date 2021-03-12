Engadget Podcast
Engadget Podcast: Dorsey leaves Twitter and a dive into Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon chips

And what's up with the Theranos trial?
12.03.21
December 3rd, 2021
This week, Cherlynn and Devindra discuss the significance of Jack Dorsey leaving Twitter. Will the social network thrive, or stumble, after losing its co-founder for a second time? Also, Cherlynn explains what’s up with all of Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon chips for phones, computers and… portable gaming consoles? Is it enough to take on Apple’s M1 chips? Or will Windows once again hold Snapdragon PCs back?

Topics

  • What is Twitter without founder Jack Dorsey? – 1:21

  • Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip – 22:38

  • Updates from the Theranos / Elizabeth Holmes trial – 45:44

  • Spotify’s Wrapped feature is available this week – 51:41

  • Working on – 56:18

  • Pop culture picks – 59:20


Video livestream

Credits
Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar
Producer: Ben Ellman
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Luke Brooks
Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Kyle Maack
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

