Engadget Podcast: Dorsey leaves Twitter and a dive into Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon chips

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra discuss the significance of Jack Dorsey leaving Twitter. Will the social network thrive, or stumble, after losing its co-founder for a second time? Also, Cherlynn explains what’s up with all of Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon chips for phones, computers and… portable gaming consoles? Is it enough to take on Apple’s M1 chips? Or will Windows once again hold Snapdragon PCs back?

What is Twitter without founder Jack Dorsey? – 1:21

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip – 22:38

Updates from the Theranos / Elizabeth Holmes trial – 45:44

Spotify’s Wrapped feature is available this week – 51:41

Working on – 56:18

Pop culture picks – 59:20



Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Producer: Ben Ellman

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Luke Brooks

Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Kyle Maack

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien