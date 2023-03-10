Engadget Podcast: What’s up with Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

This week, we chat with Senior Editor Andrew Tarantola about Neuralink, Elon Musk’s brain computer interface (BCI) company. The FDA reportedly denied approval for human trials last week—Andy explains why that happened, as well as what BCIs could mean for humans in the future. Also, Cherlynn dives into the accessibility news from Microsoft’s Ability Summit.

Topics

What’s going on with Neuralink and BCI tech? – 2:05

Elon Musk goes after disabled Twitter employee, quickly apologizes – 19:52

Microsoft touts new accessibility tech at 2023 Ability Summit – 28:32

Sonos’ Era 300 speaker finally has spatial audio – 35:04

What we think of the Yellow iPhone and a few other colorful gadgets announced this week – 45:25

Working On – 51:49

Around Engadget: the reMarkable Folio is a very pretty e-paper keyboard – 54:28

Pop culture picks – 56:29

Livestream

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Guest (Audio): Andrew Tarantola

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos

Graphic artists: Luke Brooks

