Engadget Podcast: All about Google I/O and Apple's M1 iPad Pro/iMac

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra chat with Senior Mobile Editor Chris Velazco about the slew of news from Google I/O, including the new Material You design and Google’s team-up with Samsung in smartwatches. Also, Chris tells us why he thinks the iPad Pro is one of the best devices Apple has ever made (it’s just too bad the software can’t keep up). And Devindra explains why the new iMac M1 is actually a radical portable desktop.

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

Topics

The important stuff from Google I/O – 1:09

New stuff for Android (Material You design) – 4:44

Google and Samsung team up for WearOS – 14:04

StarLine video calls – 25:51

LaMDA AI – 29:47

iPad Pro M1 review – 37:54

iMac M1 Review – 48:24

The electric Ford F-150 is coming – 57:57

Samsung announces new display types – 1:01:09

Amazon / Apple / Spotify all announce lossless audio streaming – 1:05:11

IFA 2021 has been cancelled – 1:09:44

Microsoft kills Windows 10X – 1:12:53

Working on – 1:15:35

Pop culture picks – 1:17:01

Video livestream

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Guest: Chris Velazco

Producer: Ben Ellman

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Owen Davidoff, Luke Brooks

Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Kyle Maack

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien