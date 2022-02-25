Engadget Podcast: Diving into Horizon Forbidden West, the PS VR2 and Uncharted

It’s a gaming heavy week! Devindra chats with Engadget Senior Editor Jessica Conditt about one of our most anticipated games of the year, Horizon Forbidden West. Plus, they dive into the lackluster Street Fighter 6 reveal, the PlayStation VR 2 and what’s up with Elden Ring. Finally, we explore what went wrong with the Uncharted movie.

Horizon Forbidden West is here – 2:24

PlayStation VR2 details are finally out – 17:47

Street Fighter 6 was announced – 22:24

Intel and AMD announce powerful new chips for ultraportables – 28:08

A new tool on Steam will check your library for Steam Deck compatibility – 30:17

Working on – 33:00

Pop Culture Picks – 34:29

