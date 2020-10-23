Podcast: Are the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro worth it?

This week, Devindra chats with Senior Mobile Editor Chris Velazco about his iPhone 12 and 12 Pro reviews. Do they live up to the hype? Are they a decent upgrade over last year? And does 5G matter? Also, they dive into Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s brilliant Among Us Twitch stream, as well as the (wholly unsurprising) death of Quibi.

