Engadget Podcast
Image credit: Engadget

Latest in Gear

    Image credit: Engadget

    Podcast: Are the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro worth it?

    Also, we dive into AOC's excellent "Among Us" stream.
    Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
    34m ago
    Comments
    24 Shares
    Share
    Tweet
    Share

    Sponsored Links

    This week, Devindra chats with Senior Mobile Editor Chris Velazco about his iPhone 12 and 12 Pro reviews. Do they live up to the hype? Are they a decent upgrade over last year? And does 5G matter? Also, they dive into Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s brilliant Among Us Twitch stream, as well as the (wholly unsurprising) death of Quibi.

    Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

    Subscribe!

    Topics

    • Do you really need to upgrade to an iPhone 12? – 1:46

    • Twitch might be the new frontier for political promotion – 35:56

    • RIP Quibi, Lifespan: Six Months – 45:44

    • Working On – 56:09

    • Picks – 59:04

    Links

    Credits
    Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Chris Velazco
    Producer: Ben Ellman
    Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

    In this article: podcast, EngadgetPodcast, theengadgetpodcast, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, Apple, Quibi, AOC, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, election2020, news, gear
    All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
    Comment
    Comments
    Share
    24 Shares
    Share
    Tweet
    Share

    Popular on Engadget

    Custom PS5 covers are already a thing

    Custom PS5 covers are already a thing

    View
    NASA shares first images from OSIRIS-REx's touchdown on Bennu

    NASA shares first images from OSIRIS-REx's touchdown on Bennu

    View
    Get ready to raid 'Ghost of Tsushima' on October 30th

    Get ready to raid 'Ghost of Tsushima' on October 30th

    View
    Apple adds HDR support to iMovie just in time for the iPhone 12

    Apple adds HDR support to iMovie just in time for the iPhone 12

    View
    Google Fi's phone subscription gets you a Pixel 4a for just $15 per month

    Google Fi's phone subscription gets you a Pixel 4a for just $15 per month

    View

    From around the web

    Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr