Engadget Podcast: Why the Biden admin wants Big Tech critics

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra chat with Engadget’s Karissa Bell about some surprising moves from the White House. President Biden plans to nominate antitrust scholar Lina Khan to the FTC, and he’s bringing on Tim Wu, the creator of the term “net neutrality,” as a special advisor. Is this a sign that this administration will take Big Tech to task? Also, we dive into the latest from OnePlus, why Microsoft is rebranding Xbox Live, and of course, the Snyder Cut of Justice League.

Topics

Video livestream

Credits

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low

Guest: Karissa Bell

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien