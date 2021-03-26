Engadget Podcast
Engadget Podcast Engadget

Engadget Podcast: Why the Biden admin wants Big Tech critics

Lina Khan and Tim Wu are joining the administration's efforts to hold tech accountable.
Devindra Hardawar
D. Hardawar|03.26.21
@devindra

Sponsored Links

Devindra Hardawar
D. Hardawar
@devindra
March 26th, 2021
In this article: Tim Wu, news, gear, theengadgetpodcast, Lina Khan, Biden, EngadgetPodcast

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra chat with Engadget’s Karissa Bell about some surprising moves from the White House. President Biden plans to nominate antitrust scholar Lina Khan to the FTC, and he’s bringing on Tim Wu, the creator of the term “net neutrality,” as a special advisor. Is this a sign that this administration will take Big Tech to task? Also, we dive into the latest from OnePlus, why Microsoft is rebranding Xbox Live, and of course, the Snyder Cut of Justice League.

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

Subscribe!

Topics

Video livestream

Credits
Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low
Guest: Karissa Bell
Producer: Ben Ellman
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

Popular on Engadget