Engadget Podcast: MacBook Pro M2 review, Samsung Unpacked preview

We’ve finally got new gadgets to review! This week, Cherlynn, Devindra and Engadget’s Sam Rutherford dive into the new 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M2 Max chip. Sure, it looks the same as before, but demanding users may appreciate the performance bump. Also, they discuss where the new M2 Pro-powered Mac Mini fits into Apple’s lineup. And of course, Cherlynn and Sam update us on everything they expect from Samsung’s Unpacked event next week. We’ll get the Galaxy S23, naturally, but rumors also point to new computers too.

MacBook Pro M2 Max review and Mac mini thoughts – 1:26

Samsung Unpacked 2023 preview – 13:02

Other news: Hacker leaks 2019 No Fly list – 27:14

Microsoft announces multibillion dollar investment in OpenAI days after layoffs – 33:45

Scientists found a colony of Emperor penguins after tracking poop markings on satellite images – 43:10

Formovie Theater UST projector and LG CineBeam projector reviews – 47:30

Ayaneo 2 handheld review: Like a Steam Deck, but fancier – 59:00

Pop culture picks – 1:06:14

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Guest: Sam Rutherford

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos

Graphic artists: Luke Brooks