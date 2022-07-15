Engadget Podcast: MacBook Air M2 review, Apple betas and NASA’s space pics

This week on the show, Cherlynn and Devindra dive into Apple’s new MacBook Air M2 and its recent batch of OS betas. It turns out a redesign and a whole new chip makes the MacBook Air even more compelling than before (at least more than the 13-inch MacBook Pro). Also, we chat with Lisa Grossman, Astronomy Writer at Science News , about the astounding new photos and data from the James Webb Space Telescope. It’s a clear upgrade from Hubble, and NASA is just getting started!

Topics

Apple’s M2 MacBook Air is very good – 1:21

There’s lots of fun stuff to explore in the iOS 16 beta – 7:39

Stage Manager in MacOS Ventura is a step forward for window organization – 18:11

What’s new in the watchOS 9 beta – 24:11

New pictures confirm the James Webb Space Telescope will revolutionize astronomy – 30:44

Elon Musk is trying to back out of his Twitter deal after three whole months – 53:14

Our Nothing Phone 1 hands-on – 54:49

Listener Mail: A phishing test for employees at Lowe’s – 1:02:45

Working on – 1:05:58

Pop culture picks – 1:06:50

Video Stream

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Guest: Lisa Grossman

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien