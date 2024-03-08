Engadget Podcast: The MacBook Air M3 is great (but we still love the M2 Air)

What do you prefer, a slightly faster Air, or a better deal?

Apple's refreshed MacBook Air laptops are finally here, and they're toting shiny new M3 chips. This week, Cherlynn chats with Devindra about his review of the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air M3. They're faster, as we expected, but they're also not a huge leap over the M2 MacBook Air, which now starts at $999. (And we're sure you'll find some excellent refurbished and used deals soon.) No matter which one you pick, though, you're getting one of the most stunning ultraportable notebooks around. In other news, we discuss Apple's nearly $2 billion fine from the EU, Microsoft's upcoming Surface AI event and the death of Android apps on Windows 11.

Listen below or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcast, Engadget News!

Topics

Finally, the MacBook Air gets an M3 update – 0:41

EU fines Apple nearly $2 billion for “blocking” competing music apps – 15:27

iOS 17.4 brings third party app stores to the EU, podcast transcription for everyone – 20:18

Microsoft announces a Surface and AI event for later in March – 22:02

No more (Amazon App Store) Android apps in Windows – 27:49

Developer of Switch emulator Yuzu fined $2.4 million to settle suit with Nintendo – 39:19

Around Engadget: Sam Rutherford’s Nothing Phone 2 review – 46:17

Working on – 50:30

Pop culture picks – 57:47

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

