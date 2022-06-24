Engadget Podcast: Apple's baffling 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2

What’s so “Pro” about the new 13-inch MacBook Pro? Devindra and Cherlynn chat with Laptop Magazine’s Editor-in-Chief, Sherri L. Smith, about Apple’s confusing new ultraportable. Sure, the M2 chip makes it faster, but why does it have a worse screen and fewer features than the new MacBook Air? Are real professionals better off with the faster (but more expensive) 14-inch MacBook Pro? Also, they dive into the wild new VR headset prototypes from Meta, as well as Twitter’s reinvention of blogging.

Topics



Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 is a strange disappointment – 1:18

Meta’s VR prototypes seek to pass the “visual Turing test” – 22:59

Facebook Pay becomes Meta pay in hopes of becoming the metaverse’s digital wallet – 28:06

Microsoft phases out AI that can detect human emotions – 32:45

Amazon is working on a way to digitize the voice of your dead loved ones – 33:59

Twitter introduces b̶l̶o̶g̶g̶i̶n̶g̶ longform writing feature, Notes – 36:09

Carl Pei’s Nothing phone won’t be coming to the US – 42:22

Working on – 43:28

Pop culture picks – 46:03

Livestream

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Guest: Sherri L. Smith, Editor-in-Chief, Laptop Magazine

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos

Graphic artists: Luke Brooks and Brian Oh