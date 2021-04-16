Engadget Podcast: NVIDIA bets big on ARM, Surface Laptop 4 arrives

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra chat about NVIDIA’s massive GTC developer conference. It turns out ARM chips are going to be a much bigger deal for NVIDIA! Also, they discuss the recently announced Surface Laptop 4 and Microsoft’s new family of accessories. And we spend a bit of time with Cherlynn’s horrific OnePlus Watch review experience.

Topics

Topics

NVIDIA GTC: Going big on ARM – 1:05

Surface Laptop 4 Preview – 10:36

OnePlus watch review (it’s not great) – 18:25

Apple event is scheduled for 4/20 – 32:57

Another Samsung Galaxy Unpacked on April 28 – 35:34

Sony Experia III announcement + specs – 37:02

TCL "Fold n’ Roll" rollable phone concept – 41:00

Google Earth update includes 3D time-lapse videos – 45:42

AMD unveils its first Ryzen 5000 chips – 50:49

Working on – 51:51

Pop Culture Picks – 51:51

Video livestream

Credits

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien