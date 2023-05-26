Engadget Podcast: Microsoft’s Panos Panay on bringing AI to Windows 11

It’s a bigger than usual AI week for Microsoft, thanks to its Build developer conference. This week, we chat with Panos Panay, Microsoft’s Chief Product Officer, about Windows Copilot, a new “AI assistant” headed to Windows 11. Is this just a smarter Clippy, or will AI actually transform the way we use Windows? Also, Cherlynn and Devindra discuss what’s up with Apple’s Mixed Reality headset as we gear up for WWDC in a few weeks.

Topics

Microsoft announces AI in just about everything at Build 2023 – 1:42

Devindra’s interview with Microsoft Chief Product Officer Panos Panay – 11:28

Processing the interview with Panos and other headlines from Build – 33:57

Bloomberg report on Apple’s AR headset reveals significant divisions within the company – 45:55

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announces his Presidential bid in a glitch-filled Twitter Space with Elon Musk – 56:00

Amazon’s Fire Max 11 looks read to do actual work – 1:03:22

What we’re working on – 1:08:01

Pop culture picks – 1:09:59

Livestream

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos

Graphic artist: Luke Brooks and Joel Chokkattu

