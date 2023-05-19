Engadget Podcast: How Apple and Google are highlighting accessibility

This week, we’re focusing on Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD), an annual event meant to promote the need for accessible tech solutions. Cherlynn returns to tell us what Apple, Google, Adobe and others are doing to make their products more useful for people with disabilities (and, it turns out, many general users too). We also discuss Sam Altman’s trip to Congress, and why we’re not entirely impressed with the OpenAI CEO’s calls for AI regulation. Finally, we explain why the BlackBerry movie is one of the best films about tech ever made (take that, Tetris!).

Listen below or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!



Topics

Tech companies highlight new features for Global Accessibility Awareness Day – 1:27

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman goes to Congress and advocates for A.I. regulation – 34:24

Amazon announced a bunch of hardware: new Echo Buds, Echo Show and Echo Pop – 45:10

Montana’s TikTok ban has been signed, scheduled to go into effect in 2024 – 49:04

Working On (and Cherlynn’s experience on the ground at Google I/O) – 53:55

Pop culture picks – 1:04:44

Livestream

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos

Graphic artist: Luke Brooks and Joel Chokkattu

