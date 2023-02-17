Engadget Podcast: Did the PlayStation VR2 arrive too late?

The PlayStation VR2 is here, and it’s mostly great! But its high price and limited library make it hard to recommend for many gamers. This week, Devindra and Nathan Ingraham dive into our review of the PS VR2, and why our feelings about it are sort of complicated. Also, we discuss why Bing’s AI search is catching a bad attitude, and what Microsoft has to say about it. And be sure to stay tuned for our thoughts on HBO’s The Last of Us as we reach the middle of its first season.

Topics



Topics

Playstation VR2 review: a great headset that should be cheaper – 1:30

Microsoft apologizes for strange problems with Bing’s ChatGPT service – 23:43

This week in Twitter mess: Elon takes over your main feed – 41:47

Around Engadget: Oppo Find M2 foldable review – 44:35

Pop culture picks (with minor spoilers for The Last of Us) – 50:47

Last of Us spoilers end – 1:01:15

Livestream

Credits

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Nathan Ingraham

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos

Graphic artists: Luke Brooks