As rumors foretold, Apple has revamped the iPad Pro with an M4 chip, tandem OLED screen and a thinner case. There's also a new Magic Keyboard that should deliver a more MacBook-like typing experience! In this week's episode, Cherlynn and Devindra discuss how Apple is shining a new light on tablets (which also includes the new iPad Air models) and reworking its vision of mobile computing. Does anyone really need the iPad Pro today? And could it be more compelling if iPadOS improves its multitasking capabilities? Also, we discuss the launch of Google's new mid-range phone, the Pixel 8a.

Topics

New iPad Pro with OLED and M4 processor, iPad Air and Apple Pencil announced at ‘Let Loose’ event – 1:04

Google announces Pixel 8a with 120Hz OLED screen and AI capability – 20:50

What the heck happed with Helldivers 2? – 28:31

Microsoft shuts down Tango Gameworks and Arkane Austin – 34:10

Hades 2 early access is out now – 42:01

Around Engadget: Steve Dent reviews Fujifilm X100 VI – 45:39

Working on – 48:38

Pop culture picks – 52:08

