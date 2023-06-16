Engadget Podcast: Reddit’s revolt, MacBook Air 15 and Mac Studio reviews

What good is Reddit without the support of its community? This week, Cherlynn and Devindra discuss the recent subreddit revolts, following the company’s decision to dramatically increase the cost of its API for third parties. They’re joined by Ryan Broderick, the internet culture reporter behind the must-read newsletter Garbage Day. Will the protests amount to any sort of change? Or will Reddit CEO Steve Huffman prevail and make the company ready for a potential IPO? Also, we dive into our reviews of the new MacBook Air 15, as well as the M2 Ultra Mac Studio. Who needs a Mac Pro when Apple has such a powerful desktop already?

Topics

Why are Redditors protesting Reddit’s API changes? – 1:15

M2 Mac Studio and 15-inch MacBook Air reviews – 19:14

U.S. Federal Trade Commission files injunction to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision/Blizzard – 27:04

Alan Wake 2, South of Midnight and Baby Steps are Summer Games Fest standouts – 30:29

Working on – 34:06

Pop culture picks – 36:26

Livestream

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Guest: Ryan Broderick

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos

Graphic artist: Luke Brooks and Joel Chokkattu

