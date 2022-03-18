Engadget Podcast
Engadget Podcast Engadget

Engadget Podcast: Samsung’s Galaxy A53 5G and the Mac Studio

Samsung may have just won the battle for mid-range phones.
Devindra Hardawar
D. Hardawar|03.18.22
@devindra

Sponsored Links

Devindra Hardawar
D. Hardawar
@devindra
March 18th, 2022
In this article: news, gear, theengadgetpodcast, gaming, engadgetpodcast, Mac Studio, Samsung, Galaxy A53 5G

Would you believe Samsung has more new phones? This week, Devindra and Senior Writer Sam Rutherford discuss the new Galaxy A53 5G and A33, the company’s new feature-packed mid-range phones. The A53 has a 120Hz screen, four cameras and 5G support for $450! The iPhone SE doesn’t stand a chance against it. Also, Devindra dives into his review of the Mac Studio–finally, Apple has a great desktop for creative professionals.

Listen above, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!


Subscribe!


Topics

  • Samsung announces Galaxy A53 5G and A33 – 1:28

  • Mac Studio review – 14:46

  • Disney+ teasers for Ms. Marvel and Obi Wan – 28:20 

  • Working on – 41:18

  • Picks – 45:21

Video livestream

i
This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here, then reload the page to see it.

Credits
Hosts: Sam Rutherford and Devindra Hardawar
Producer: Ben Ellman
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos and Luke Brooks
Graphic artists: Luke Brooks and Brian Oh

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget