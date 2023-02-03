Engadget Podcast: Unpacking Samsung's Galaxy announcements and our HomePod review

This week, Cherlynn is joined by guest co-host Sam Rutherford to break down everything Samsung announced at its Unpacked event this week. Are we excited about the first major flagship phones of the year? And how about those confusing new laptops? Also, because we've had a Galaxy S23 Ultra in our possession for about 12 hours, we discussed our early impressions of the new phone. Plus, we take a look at the new Apple HomePod and other news in tech.

Listen below or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!



Topics

Samsung unveils the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra – 1:44

The Galaxy Book 3 announcement was so confusing – 20:00

HomePod 2023 review – 33:39

More layoffs in tech: Rivian, PayPal and more – 39:47

OpenAI introduces paid plan for ChatGPT – 44:39

Working on – 52:35

Pop culture picks – 53:45

Livestream

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Sam Rutherford

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos

Graphic artists: Luke Brooks and Brian Oh