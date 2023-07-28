Engadget Podcast: Samsung’s foldable summer

Samsung made a huge flex this week by hosting its first Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea (sorry NYC!). In this episode, Cherlynn, Devindra and Senior Writer Sam Rutherford dive into all of Samsung’s news: The Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, Watch 6 and Tab S9. Is Samsung playing it safe this year, or is it actually bringing something new to the world of foldables? Also, we discuss Twitter’s rebrand to “X” (sigh), as well as why astrophysicist Avi Loeb is likely wrong about his extraterrestrial alien balls.

If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

Topics

Samsung’s Summer Unpacked 2023 Overview – 0:54

Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 – 3:23

Galaxy Watch 6 – 19:24

Galaxy Tab S9 – 26:19

Other News: Twitter is now X – 33:40

GM announces plans to revive the Chevy Bolt – 47:44

Astrophysicist Avi Loeb found tiny metal balls in the ocean, they probably aren’t alien tech – 51:30

Microsoft announces pizza-scented controller as a TMNT promotion – 53:54

AI News: Netflix lists machine learning jobs in the middle of Hollywood’s double strike – 55:54

Working on – 1:00:34

Pop culture picks – 1:08:24

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Guest: Sam Rutherford

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

