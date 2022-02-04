Engadget Podcast: Sony buys Bungie, Spotify’s Joe Rogan dilemma

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra chat with Senior Editor Jessica Conditt about Sony’s surprising $3.6 billion Bungie acquisition. It’s too soon for it to be a direct response to the Microsoft/Activision deal, but clearly Sony sees the need for new blood. Also, they dive into Spotify’s weak response to protests around the Joe Rogan podcast. Should Spotify be using a stronger editorial hand? And yes, they discuss the whole New York Times/Wordle acquisition too.

Listen above, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice.



Topics



Sony buys Bungie for $3.6 billion – 1:41

More artists leave Spotify over Joe Rogan / COVID misinformation – 21:03

New York Times buys Wordle – 38:14

Alphabet (Google) and Apple post huge earnings – 45:42

Working on – 52:58

Picks – 56:09

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Guests: Jessica Conditt

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos and Luke Brooks

Graphic artists: Luke Brooks, Kyle Maack